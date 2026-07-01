Temperatures on the rise heading into the weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — The departure of Saharan dust plume will remove most of the hazy conditions we saw Monday and Tuesday. Some dust remains but it is significantly less. This afternoon will bring a mixture of blue skies and cumulus clouds. High temperatures will hit the mid 90s with a heat index just over 100 degrees.

As more of the dust leaves the atmosphere, we experience a return of moisture heading into the weekend. Dew points will continue to land in the 70s overnight then fall to the upper 60s in the afternoon. Humidity will be present but it will not feel as oppressive. With temperatures rising to the upper 90s, we could see a triple digit air temperature for the 4th of July. At this point I have a forecast of 99 degrees on the holiday with a feels-like temperature of 104.

Precipitation is few and far between this week. I can't rule out an isolated shower or sprinkle created by the hot temperatures mixing with the sea breeze off the Gulf. I have the Brazos Valley at at 20% opportunity of coverage this afternoon and Thursday afternoon. Sunday and Monday is our best opportunity for rain in Central Texas. My forecast is for 20% at the beginning of next week.

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