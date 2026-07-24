Temperatures going up this weekend into next week

25 EVENING WEATHER — The dog days of summer are here to stay for awhile. It's hot, and it will stay hot.

This weekend will bring mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. We may stay just shy of 100° Saturday afternoon, but we should be right at 100° Sunday afternoon. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15mph, so there l be a little breezy to work with in our part of Texas.

Next week looks plain hot. Highs will range from 100-104° each day, but the humidity will make it feel even hotter. Work in cooling and hydration breaks and stay cool!

Have a great weekend!

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