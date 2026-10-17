Temperatures drop into the 40s tonight, coldest night since April

CENTRAL TEXAS — After Friday morning's cold front, Central Texas is feeling the full effects of this cooler Fall air. Temperatures dropped to 46 degrees in Waco Saturday morning, marking some of the coldest weather we've had since April and May. We'll do that again tonight, with a forecast low of 45 degrees for Waco, and low-40s for western spots near San Saba and Lampasas.

Sunday will be perfect! Highs in the low- to mid- 70s with mostly sunny skies after the colder morning.

All of next week will be dry and benign weather-wise. No trouble from the atmosphere, just a gentle warming trend into the low- 80s on Tuesday and mid- 80s Wednesday and beyond. The average high temperature is 80 degrees on the dot, so this will be slightly above normal, but far from a heat wave especially since humidity stays low and comfortable.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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