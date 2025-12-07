Sunshine with nice December weather this week

25 EVENING WEATHER — It has been chilly on our Sunday with clouds for many of us, but the clouds will clear tonight. We will be chilly in the morning with lows in the lower 30s. Monday afternoon looks cool, but we will have more sunshine with highs in the mid 50s. We will continue to climb under mostly sunny skies for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the mid 60s Tuesday, upper 60s to near 70 degrees Wednesday, and the low 70s Thursday.

Our next cold front should arrive Friday into Saturday. How much cold air gets into Texas is still in question, but it should get colder next weekend. Highs will be in the upper 50s Friday and the upper 40s Saturday. There are some models that are even colder, but we will iron that out as we get closer.

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.