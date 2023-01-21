Sunshine returns tomorrow for Central Texas and the Brazos Valley

25 WEATHER — Clouds blanketed the area for most of the day with some showers across the area. Those showers and clouds will move out as we head through tonight. Tonight will be a chilly one with temperatures in the 30s to low 40s and some breezy conditions. Those breezy conditions will stick around through the first part of tomorrow with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s by the afternoon.

We will hold temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the majority of next week. Tuesday is shaping up to be the coolest day for Central Texas as temperatures may not get out of the 40s. Tuesday is also our next chance for rain. As of now, showers are likely but there is a possibility to see storms develop in the Brazos Valley. As far as rain amounts go, models pushing closer to 2 inches of rain for some areas.

We will continue to track it through Tuesday.

Other than tomorrow and Monday, temperatures will be slightly below normal for much of the week.

Models are hinting at another arctic blast the last week of January, we are still 9 to 10 days out so we will keep an eye on it. Expect temperatures to trend cooler as we head into February.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather