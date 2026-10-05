Sunshine returns! Finally, dry skies and temps in the 80s.

CENTRAL TEXAS — Central Texans will have a beautiful start to the work week. After a stalled cold front brought extensive rain to our area over the last four days, we are finally looking at dry skies this week. A few clouds will be present this morning. By the afternoon the sun comes out in full force, and temperatures will sit in the mid 80s. Along with the return of sunshine, lower dew points will bring lower humidity. The feels-like temperature will be in-line with the air temperature, making for a comfortable start to the work week.

Our next rain chances arrive Thursday and are low. I have a 20% opportunity in the forecast. Temperatures will slowly climb throughout the week. I am expecting high temperatures to rise to the upper 80s as the week progresses. Humidity will spike Thursday, then lower to reasonable levels into the weekend. Overall, it should be a nice week.

Meanwhile, it is still hurricane season and a disturbance has developed in the Gulf. There is a 50% chance of it developing into at least a tropical depression within the next four days. A ten percent chance within the next two days. Another disturbance off the southwest corner of Mexico in the Pacific, has a 90% chance of development in seven days and a 40% chance in twe days.

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