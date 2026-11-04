Sunshine and seasonal temperatures win today

Plenty of sunshine and low humidity are on tap for a beautiful Wednesday. Expect high temperatures to hover in the mid-70s in Central Texas and the upper 70s for the Brazos Valley. Overall, it's looking like a very seasonal shift as we move into the second week of November.

Another cold front arrives late Thursday, but don't expect more than a few sprinkles at best. This front will bring some clouds into Central Texas, but its main attribute will be dropping temperatures a bit. As we move into the weekend, our wake-ups will be in the upper 40s, and the highs will switch to the low 70s. There is a small chance of Rain Saturday night. Aside from that, our next best rain chances don't arrive until next week. Fall arrived in September, but now it actually feels like fall. Enjoy!

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.