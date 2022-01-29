Sunny weekend ahead: Chilly mornings, nice afternoons

CENTRAL TEXAS — Some beautiful weather on the way this weekend! We will start out chilly in the mornings with temperatures in the 20s and 30s but climb to the upper 60s in the afternoons.

Changes start to arrive early next week. Monday looks rainy throughout the day. The models have shifted a bit farther south with the overall system, so the heaviest of rain could be across the southern half of Central Texas.

Some more rain and storms are possible Wednesday evening as a cold front moves through Central Texas, which is where the forecast becomes a bit tricky. There is a possibility to see some winter weather and some sleet heading into Thursday and will be monitoring this over the next few days. Stay tuned!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather