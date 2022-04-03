Sunny Sunday, storms Monday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Plenty of sunshine to go around on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Another breezy day ahead with 15 to 20 mph winds possible. Monday will look different though. We will start the day with plenty of cloud cover and could even see a shower or two in the early morning. But, the potential for severe weather comes into play Monday afternoon and evening.

An advancing dry-line may be able to develop a few thunderstorms just to our west and northwest on Monday evening, which would then roll into our area. For now it looks like any storms would stay north of Georgetown and Bryan/College Station. There are questions if storms will be able to form at all, given the strong cap in place. Still, if a storm or two can get going, a severe threat would be present into Monday night. That includes hail, damaging winds, and a couple of tornadoes.

Bayne Froney

25 Weather