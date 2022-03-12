Sunny Saturday ahead in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Saturday!

A chilly start to our morning in the 20s and 30s but plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures are on the way this afternoon.

Most areas will reach the mid to upper 50s today.

We expect to drop back into the low 30s tomorrow morning but highs are expected in the 60s for Sunday afternoon with some high winds and a breeze from the South.

Some showers are possible on Monday with highs potentially reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.

For the rest of the week, temperatures will remain in the 70s.

Have a great weekend!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather