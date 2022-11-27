Sunny and warmer for Monday

25 WEATHER — Today turned out to be a great day with sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s. We will continue to see these nice conditions through Monday. Temperatures will be a bit warmer on Monday in the mid to upper 60s, some areas will be pushing the low 70s.

This warm up will continue through Tuesday with temperatures ranging in the 70s. The further south you go, especially into the Brazos Valley, temperatures may be pushing the low 80s. We will see some slight chances of precipitation and there is a possibility to see a thunderstorm associated with this next wave of moisture. Better chances of a thunderstorm will be east of Interstate 45 but it is not out of the picture to see a thunderstorm develop in Central Texas and the Brazos Valley.

A cold front will push through some point Tuesday night and into Wednesday and we will experience cooler days for Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures back into the low to mid 50s.

Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather