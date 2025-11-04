Sunny and warm November weather

25 EVENING WEATHER — Great weather is in-store all this week. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday. We should see westerly winds Friday, so this should warm highs in the mid to upper 80s. Get out and enjoy!

This weekend will bring two fronts...a weak one Saturday and a strong one Sunday. Both fronts will come through dry. Saturday, highs will scale back into the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. The stronger front will arrive Saturday night into Sunday morning. This one will bring strong north winds at 20-30mph with higher gusts. Highs are expected to be much cooler in the mid 60s Sunday afternoon.

The coldest night of the season so far will likely occur Sunday night as we drop into the 30s for lows. Monday, it looks like we will struggle to get to 60° for a high. It will start to warm up Tuesday and into the rest of next week. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 60s, but the 70s return Wednesday through Friday.