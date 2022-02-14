Sunny and Warm for Valentine's Day

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Valentine's Day! A LOVE-ly afternoon ahead with plenty of sunshine and highs in the high 60s/low 70s. Some more clouds are expected Tuesday but with temperatures still in the low 70s in the afternoon, but winds are expected to pick up. South Winds will pick up to around 20 mph so expect a breeze tomorrow.

Some potential exists for a strong to severe thunderstorm late on Wednesday and early Thursday morning. Some showers could pop up, mostly East of I-35 on Wednesday morning as well. This system isn't particularly robust but there may be a damaging wind threat with any storms that manage to sustain themselves. As the cold front passes through Thursday morning, much cooler air will pour in. That will lead to a high of 50° on Friday.

Have a great day!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather