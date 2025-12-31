Sunny and nice for NYE

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 60s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. It will be chilly for the evening, but then a warm-up takes us closer to 80 by the end of the week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

More sunshine on the way today will push us into the mid to upper 60s.

Still chilly for any NYE festivities tonight.

Turning warmer to end the week with highs near 80.

Good morning! It's a little chilly this morning with lows in the 30s. We'll see warmer air work in as south winds push us near 70 this afternoon. Expect full sunshine through the day. As the sun goes down tonight, we'll see things turn chilly again as we fall into the 40s and 50s. You'll want a jacket for any NYE festivities. Overnight, lows fall into the 30s.

New Year's Day will feature some high clouds trying to work back in. South and southwest winds will still push highs into the mid 70s. Winds turn westerly Friday ahead of our next cold front. That will blow down the terrain warming our atmosphere as we climb into the low 80s. This will also bring in a lot of Cedar pollen, so prepare for that now if you're a habitual allergy sufferer. This next cold front won't be as strong as the last one, but will still cool us into the 60s and 70s for the weekend.

An upper-level ridge takes back over next week pushing highs into the mid 70s. We may see some rain chances by the end of next week. Stay tuned!

Have a great NYE!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

