Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunny and dry weather continues

Next cold front this weekend
25 Weather
Posted

25 EVENING WEATHER — Get ready for above normal temperatures this week. Highs will be near 80° Tuesday, in the low to mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday, and possibly the upper 80s Friday. Mostly sunny skies will prevail each afternoon.

The weekend will bring a couple of fronts. The first one will arrive Friday night. This front looks very weak, but highs Saturday should be back in the low 80s. Saturday night, a stronger cold front should move into Central Texas. This will bring winds out of the north at 20-30mph Sunday with highs around 70°. Both fronts look to come in dry, so no rain is in the forecast as of now.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood