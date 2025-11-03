Sunny and dry weather continues

25 EVENING WEATHER — Get ready for above normal temperatures this week. Highs will be near 80° Tuesday, in the low to mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday, and possibly the upper 80s Friday. Mostly sunny skies will prevail each afternoon.

The weekend will bring a couple of fronts. The first one will arrive Friday night. This front looks very weak, but highs Saturday should be back in the low 80s. Saturday night, a stronger cold front should move into Central Texas. This will bring winds out of the north at 20-30mph Sunday with highs around 70°. Both fronts look to come in dry, so no rain is in the forecast as of now.