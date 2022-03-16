Sunny & breezy Wednesday afternoon in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Wednesday!

A warm afternoon ahead with highs in the upper 70s and a nice breeze. We will stay dry today but there will be a slight chance for some showers and storms heading into Thursday evening. A cold front is expected to move through early on Friday so we will be a bit cooler in the afternoon with highs in the 60s and 70s.

As we head into the weekend we should see mostly sunny skies on both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.

Heading into next week, there are some more chances of some storms on Monday and Tuesday. The potential is there for some of these storms to be strong to severe. We will continue to monitor conditions as we get closer.

Have a great day!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather