Sunny all weekend, temperatures start to climb fast

CENTRAL TEXAS — Beautiful weather this weekend! Temps climbed into the mid 70s today with sunny skies and very low humidity. With the dew points in the 40s that means overnight temps will drop quick and down to about 50 degrees by Sunday morning. But we rise to about 80 degrees for a high Sunday making for a very exceptional day with humidity staying low for one more afternoon...

Monday and Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Tuesday will be the most humid day of the week for sure with dew points climbing to the 70s. Meanwhile, a powerful cold front dropping from Canada to Texas by Wednesday will be the cause of our next round of thunderstorms. At this stage, Tuesday overnight or Wednesday morning appears to be the timeframe for this cold front passage. Due to the timing, I actually think severe weather chances are on the lower end for Central Texas... but it's a close call at the moment. We'll monitor if anything changes in terms of timeline or expected intensity with storm chances for Wednesday especially.

Thursday and Friday will be drier... and thankfully the cold front loses it's "arctic" edge, so temperatures only drop to the mid 70s for a day before bouncing back to the low 80s Friday and for Mother's Day weekend which is about average for early-May weather.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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