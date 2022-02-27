Sunny afternoon ahead

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Sunday! Warmer temperatures on the way this afternoon. We will start off with a bit of a cloudy start but sunshine will slowly start to come out heading into the afternoon hours with highs in the 50s. We will remain dry over the next few days with temperatures rising to the 60s and 70s.

This warming trend will continue throughout the rest of the week with some rain chances arriving later in the week heading into the weekend. The first showers may arrive by Friday but the better chances of rain look to be on Saturday and next Monday. It could come with some thunder as well.

Have a great day!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather