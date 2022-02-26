Sunnier weather around the corner in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — The last of the rain will be exiting the region overnight. Our lows will dip below freezing in some spots but by then the showers will be over. Still, you'll want to be aware of any wet spots freezing into ice again tonight.

Cloud cover tomorrow will be diminishing as the day goes on, and it should be completely sunny by the evening. It'll feel a lot better too, with highs in the mid-50s.

A warming trend will last through the whole week. That means that temperatures in the 70s will be back on Wednesday. It should stay that warm into next weekend.

We'll have a mix of sun and clouds for the next several days, with any showers holding off until next weekend.

The first showers may arrive by Friday but the better chances of rain look to be on Saturday and next Monday. It could come with some thunder as well.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist