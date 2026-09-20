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Sunday thunderstorms hit northwest counties in Central Texas

The storms between Meridian, Hamilton, and San Saba are strong to severe and may produce heavy rain, lightning, and high winds.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Hamilton Co. on Sep. 20th
Thomas Patrick
Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Hamilton Co. on Sep. 20th
Posted

CENTRAL TEXAS — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Hamilton County until 4:45pm. The storm, directly over Hamilton, is capable of producing 60mph winds.

Thunderstorms between Meridian, Hamilton, Goldthwaite, and San Saba have been heavy rain makers to go with the lightning and gusty winds. We're monitoring how these storms are progressing and developing from the 25 News Weather Center. So far, the storms appear to be hovering in these western and northwestern Counties.

There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms anywhere along and west of I-35 between now and 11pm tonight.

This article will be updated with more weather information.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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