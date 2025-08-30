Sunday shaping up to be quite wet

25 WEATHER — Looking at the rest of Saturday evening, we will likely still have some showers and storms to get through, mainly down in the Brazos Valley. It is possible that Texas A&M's home game may be rained on at times. Deeper into tonight, the next focal point of rain will be out west by Highway 281, although this will initially be more spotty.

Once the sun comes up for Sunday, numerous showers and embedded thunderstorms should break out across Central Texas. These will continue through much of the area into the lunch hour and part of the afternoon. Pockets of heavier rain will be involved. Sunday afternoon should be less wet, and hopefully most of the rain will have moved away by the evening.

In general, one to two inches of rain will be possible, with a few spots picking up closer to three inches. I do not think that this is a major flooding scenario, but just know that localized flooding will be possible. Labor Day will feature a couple storms here and there with highs in the upper-80s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather