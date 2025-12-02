Sun returns Tuesday, but it will still be chilly.

CENTRAL TEXAS — Sunshine will return Tuesday helping to push temperatures into the 50s this afternoon. Overnight, a light frost or freeze will still be possible east of I-35 to the I-45 counties.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs will climb into the 50s this afternoon with sunshine returning.

A light freeze or frost is possible east of the I-35 corridor to the I-45 corridor, but most of us escape another freeze.

Warming up tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Another cold rain possible Thursday.

Good morning! We're waking up to a widespread freeze across Central Texas as numbers have fallen into the 30s and 20s. The good news is yesterday's pesky drizzle has cleared out, so we don't have to fight that for the morning commute. The sun will also return this afternoon pushing temperatures into the 50s across the area. Overnight, we'll see south winds start to move slightly warmer air in. This should save most of us from a freeze, but it will be a close call for our I-45 counties. That's where we could see a frost or light freeze.

Temperatures warm even more tomorrow into the 60s, but cloud cover will work back in over the Brazos Valley eventually leading to some light rain by the end of the day. Overnight into Thursday that will move northward as a cold front slides in. Thursday looks like another day with a cold rain across Central Texas and temperatures hanging around in the 40s. Temperatures will increase into the upper 60s by the weekend.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

