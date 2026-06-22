Summertime is here to stay this week

25 EVENING WEATHER — After seeing some good rain chances the past couple of weeks, it looks like the faucet is shutting off this week. It will be warm and humid tonight with lows in the upper 70s. Tuesday will remain hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s. It will feel like it's over 104-106° with the humidity in the afternoon.

The only small change I have for you this week is slightly drier air filtering in Wednesday through Friday. Lows will be allowed to cool into the mid 70s with highs warming into the upper 90s. The feels like temperatures should come down into the 100-105° range. It's not much, but you usually don't see much change around here when summertime finally gets going.

Oh yeah, it will be hot this weekend as well with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

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