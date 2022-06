CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Wednesday! Get ready for another hot day! Upper 90s this afternoon throughout Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. But, some counties West of I-35 could reach the 100s later today. Make sure you are drinking plenty of water and taking breaks in the shade if you are going to be outside.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 90s to near 100° right into next week as well. As of right now, no rain chances for the next 10 days.

Bayne Froney

25 Weather