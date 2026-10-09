Summer weekend in October

25 EVENING WEATHER — It's looking more like summer than fall around here this weekend. Lows in the 60s feel like fall, but when highs are in the low 90s, the summer feeling sticks around. Enjoy the pool time while we have it!

Next week, summer continues. In fact, it will feel even more like summer because humidity values will go up. Highs will remain in the low 90s, but lows will rise into the low to mid 70s. Our next cold front will hopefully get here late Thursday into Friday. If trends hold on the models, we could be looking at 70s for highs by next weekend. One can hope!

Have a great weekend!

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