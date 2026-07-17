Summer weather returns this weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — The summer heat is coming back this weekend into next week. Tonight looks decent, but there could be an isolated storm or two this evening with lows in the mid 70s. Saturday will be hot under partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90s. More mid 90s are likely Sunday as we dry out across the area.

Next week will continue to get hotter as our heat dome establishes itself over the southern plains once again. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s Monday and Tuesday, but we should be close to 100° Wednesday through Friday. The humidity will make it feel hotter each afternoon, so here comes more typical end of July weather!

Have a great weekend.

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