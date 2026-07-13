Summer storm could create flash flooding Monday and Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — It's time to pull out the umbrella. A summer storm is bringing widespread rain to Central Texas today and Tuesday.

The front will be slow moving and has the potential for heavy rainfall. Those two ingredients are a cause of concern for flash flooding. The Weather Prediction Center has placed all of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley in the slight risk for flash flooding on Monday. That means at least 15% of the area is likely to experience some isolated flooding. The same goes for Tuesday, aside from northern portions of Hill and Navarro Counties.

On Sunday evening, portions of Hill County and the edge of Bosque County were under a flash flood warning as a slow moving storm line made its way through the area. With Hill County already receiving heavy rain, it's now at a greater risk for additional flooding on Monday and Tuesday because the ground has been saturated.

The models are indicating we will likely see about two inches of rain on average throughout Central Texas, but some isolated areas could receive over six inches.

One positive side is the rain cooled air, coupled with cloud coverage, will drop our temperatures down to the upper 80s for a few days. That is several degrees below average and a welcome relief from last week's sweltering heat. Temperatures will stay below average making for a cooler and more comfortable work week.

As we move into Wednesday, our rain chances decrease significantly and skies begin to clear. The temperatures will begin a slow climb back to normal. By Friday we should return to the 90s.

This weekend we will be back to our regularly scheduled summer program of hot and humid conditions with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

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