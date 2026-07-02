Summer showers bugging areas along I-45 corridor

CENTRAL TEXAS — Even though it's hot... Central Texas is not being affected by the Heat Dome out east. Without an unbreakable stable layer of air, a few showers have bubbled up near Houston, Bryan, and upwards along I-45 today. The showers have gotten as far west as Limestone County, but are struggling to move any farther north or west. Those east of Highway-14 could see a shower between now and sunset, but the rest of Central Texas will be high and dry.

Temperatures keep trying to inch upwards. Still holding in the mid-90s today. Forecast is for upper 90s on Friday. Models attempt to bubble up a few more extremely spotting showers near I-45, not unlike today. I'll call in 5 to 10% chance... but not high enough to reflect on the 10-day forecast with a rain icon (I need 20% chances to warrant that).

4th of July should be the hottest day for Central Texas, highs in the upper 90s. I've said this plenty but will mention again: we won't hit 100 degrees if the grass is green and soil moisture is dry. As drought conditions return deeper in the summer, then we'll start hitting triple digits. Evening temperatures will be in the upper 80s after sunset for the fireworks!

Weather models continue to be extremely unclear as to if we'll see rain or storms Sunday evening and Monday evening (and now maybe Tuesday evening too?). Because of this heavy uncertainty, I've gone with a 20% chance for rain... but I can't go higher because of how unclear the forecast is regarding rain chances for the southern U.S. early next week. Temperatures will stay int he mid- to upper- 90s.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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