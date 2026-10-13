Summer-like humidity plays a leading role with a heat index reaching 100°

CENTRAL TEXAS — What happened to fall? It's October, but it feels like summer. The good news is we will return to autumn conditions this weekend. We just have to get through a few more hot and humid days.

The first half of this week will continue with high humidity and a chance for pop-up afternoon storms, courtesy of the sea breeze. Expect highs to reach the low to mid 90s and the feels-like temperatures to hit 100 degrees.

A cold front approaches our area late in the week. At this point, the front is looking like it will stall out just northwest of our area. We may get some rain on Friday, but it will primarily hit our northwest counties. This front won't be much of a rainmaker, but it will be a temperature dropper. It will also remove the humid conditions with significantly drier air.

Friday should take us out of the 90s and back to the 80s. Saturday and Sunday should shape up to be pleasant, dry, and comfortable, with high temperatures in the 70s and low temperatures dipping into the 50s.

Next week we return to normal seasonal temperatures in the 80s. Rain chances also return.

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.