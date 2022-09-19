Summer-like Heat to Kick off Fall

CENTRAL TEXAS — The calendar may say we are approaching the first day of Fall, but don't tell Mother Nature that. A late-season upper-level heat dome is situated over the Lone Star state. The dome will continue to build into the middle of the week leading to unseasonably warm weather across the Plains. Highs will reach the upper 90s each day this work week, and could even touch the triple digits in spots. With the humidity around, it could feel like the triple digits in the afternoon.

There is some sign of changes as we head into early next week. High pressure should back off this weekend allowing for a weak cold front. That should knock temperatures down into the low 90s and upper 80s for early next week, along with bringing some small rain chances in Sunday. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather