Summer heat through the weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — If you like summertime, you are in luck with this forecast through the July 4th holiday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with lows lows in the mid to upper 70s through next week. Heat index vales will range from 100-105° each afternoon. Rain chances will remain very low.

A thick plume of Saharan dust will arrive Monday afternoon into Tuesday. This will create hazy skies and unhealthy air for people with breathing problems, especially late Monday into Tuesday. We will track this through the weekend into next week.

Stay safe and have a great weekend!

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