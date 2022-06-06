Summer Heat This Week

CENTRAL TEXAS — While we aren't officially at the Summer solstice yet, it will certainly feel like summer this week in Central Texas. High pressure is starting to pump the iron, which will lead to very warm temperatures across the Lone Star State. With our recent rainfall, it will take us a bit to hit 100° locally, but regardless it will be plenty warm with feel-like temperatures higher than 100°. This is the time of year that you want to limit time outside in the heat of the day and drink plenty of water.

A couple of days into this heat wave, and we may dry out enough to hit 100° officially by the end of the week. High pressure does look to back off for this weekend allowing a back door cold front to swing through bringing small rain chances and a tiny cool-down. The heat builds back in early next week!

Stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather