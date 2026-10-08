Summer doesn't want to give up

25 EVENING WEATHER — The warm weather is here to stay for a little while longer. Highs are expected to be in the low 90s through the middle of next week. Lows in the 60s, will give way to the 70s next week as humidity levels come back up. All in all, it looks like summer wants to hang around for a little longer.

If we see any changes, it won't be until late next week. That is when most models show a decent cold front working into Texas from the northwest. Hopefully this will bring some more fall temperatures and a chance of rain late next week.

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