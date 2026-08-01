Summer cold front brings comfortable, low humidity weather

CENTRAL TEXAS — Saturday's summer cold front passage is welcomed for the area. The rain chances are hit-and-miss, and locations south of Highway-84 have a chance for rain or thunderstorms today through about 5pm. Should any stronger storms develop, we'll get a brief gust of wind. But as of 1:30pm, only light rain has been noted along the cold front.

The big change will be a massive drop in humidity. The dew point will be in the mid-50s during Sunday and Monday afternoon. A reminder that anything below 60 is dry and comfortable levels of humidity! So while the air temperature doesn't drop all that much, it will feel considerably nicer outside.

After Monday, the humidity levels climb back into the 60s and 70s - standard for the Summer time. That is coupled with temperatures returning to the 100-102 degree mark.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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