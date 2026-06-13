Strong thunderstorms return to Central Texas Sunday afternoon

CENTRAL TEXAS — The heat and humidity keep their grip on Central Texas today. Heat index is around 100 in Waco, will dew points down to the low 70s today, which is just a notch better than recently this week.

A new storm system is developing over the Central Plains today, with severe weather mainly for Kansas and extending southwestward towards Amarillo. This storm and cold front will dip southward into Oklahoma on Sunday, and north Texas by Sunday evening. In advance of the cold front itself, scattered thunderstorms will pop-up after 12pm - 2pm in the afternoon around Central Texas. These storms will be scattered all afternoon and evening and will have a low-end severe weather risk. Mainly torrential rainfall and occasional 40-60mph wind gusts.

The timing of the cold front itself is a point of debate between weather models. Our in-house model (GRAF) blasts the cold front through by 10pm Sunday night... but it looks like it's more likely going to be a mid-day Monday passage. This means more showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday (mostly in the morning) with rain ending after the cold front passes, but it's hard to tell exactly when that will occur on Monday. End of the day: expect plenty of rain Monday.

The front will stall near I-10 on Tuesday and that'll bring even more rain for the Brazos Valley, with a few scattered thunderstorms creeping back into Central Texas during the day. Thankfully, since we'll be on the "cold" side of the cold front, temperatures will be in the low- to mid-80s for Monday and Tuesday.

The heat roars back Wednesday and on wards. Temps return immediately to the low-90s (near-average) and then mid-90s later in the week.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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