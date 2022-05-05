Strong storms possible in afternoon

CENTRAL TEXAS — Storms are possible early this morning, but the best possibility is early this afternoon. A sinking cold front is making it's way through Central Texas today with strong storms ahead of it. Isolated to scattered severe storms may be present, with hail and damaging winds being the main threats. Isolated tornadoes could also be on the table. We'll also have to watch for some localized flooding. Make sure you are weather aware this afternoon. The activity should quiet down Thursday evening.

Heading into the weekend we will see above average temperatures in the mid to upper 90s with sunshine in the afternoon.

Bayne Froney

25 Weather

