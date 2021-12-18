Strong cold front ushers in storms Saturday morning, chilly temps for weekend

WACO, Texas — Changes arrive this morning with a strong cold moving across the region.

A line of showers and storms moving along and behind the front will present the chance for showers and storms through the early hours of our morning. There's some potential we could see a few strong storms, primarily for the eastern portion of our viewing area towards the Brazos Valley.

The main threats from today's stronger storms are small and strong gusty winds. As we head towards the afternoon, the rain and storm activity will diminish, with most of the heavier activity making its way to the southeast by the afternoon.

Temperatures this morning are in the 60s and 70s, and that's the warmest we'll get. Behind our cold front, temps will take a plunge, quickly falling into the 50s and 40s across Central Texas. Breezy north winds between 15-20 mph will lead to wind chill values landing in the 40s. Overnight lows will land in the 30s, and there's some potential for a light freeze Sunday morning. A weak disturbance may also produce a few sleet pellets Sunday morning, but at the moment, no significant winter weather is expected.

For Sunday, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs landing in the 40s and 40s. Overnight going into Monday, we'll see another morning with lows in the 30s. Longer-term, looking towards Christmas, we should see another bit of a warming trend develop through the week. For now, it looks like highs will land in the 70s!

-Garrett Hottle