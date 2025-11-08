Strong cold front to arrive overnight, brings potential for first freeze

CENTRAL TEXAS — A strong cold front will move in overnight into Sunday bringing much cooler air and the potential for our first freeze Sunday night into Monday morning.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Strong cold front arrives overnight into Sunday morning.

Windy and cooler Sunday with highs in the 60s.

Morning lows Monday in the low 30s, with a freeze possible.

Happy Saturday! Some big changes are on the way in the next 24 hours as a strong cold front is set to arrive overnight. It won't initially be felt this evening as the cold air will lag behind a bit, but you'll definitely notice it by morning as we will dip into the 50s with north winds turning gusty. Sunday will be a much cooler day with highs in the mid 60s. Expect gusty winds at 25 mph with gusts climbing past 30mph at times. Sunshine will be abundant, but it will still be a brisk day.

Overnight, as winds relax, morning lows will fall into the low 30s, with many recording a freeze. This will be a short duration freeze, only for a couple hours, so this won't be pipe-busting, but you will still need to cover faucets and bring in pets and plants. Temperatures will only climb into the 50s Monday with the cool airmass in place. Another morning in the 30s is possible Tuesday morning, but I think freezing temperatures will be only possible east of I-35 and into the I-45 corridor, possibly the Brazos Valley. Temperatures will continue warming into the 70s and 80s for the second half of the week. This will be a short duration cold snap.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather