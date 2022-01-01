Strong cold front for 2022

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy New Year! A warm and cloudy start to 2022! A few rain chances are in place for our morning hours but as we head into the afternoon sunny skies are on the way with temps reaching the low 80s and upper 70s.

But, things will quickly change later tonight. A cold front will likely race through the area from 6-9pm. Once the front passes, you will know it. Temperatures will sharply drop some 20° and continue to plummet from there. We should make it into the low to mid 20s Sunday morning with wind chills from 5-15°. It looks dry with this frontal passage at this time.

Sunday it will be much colder! Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s with gusty north winds making it feel even colder. It looks like we will be in the teens and low 20s Monday morning!

Have a great first day of 2022!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather