Strong cold front arrives Tuesday

25 EVENING WEATHER — After quite a bit of rain over the weekend, things will dry out a lot this week. We will also get our first major fall front of the season!

Tonight looks nice with lows in the upper 50s. Areas of fog are possible during the morning drive Monday, but that should lift by mid to late morning. It will be mostly sunny for the remainder of the day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday will be the day of transition. It looks warm for most of the day with highs in the low 80s, but a cold front will move in by mid to late afternoon. Temperatures behind the front will quickly fall into the 60s with gusty north winds of 20-30mph. It will be chilly Tuesday night with lows in the upper 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday will both bring highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Wednesday will be windy once again with north winds at 20-30mph. Winds should come down into the 10-20mph range Thursday. You will actually need a jacket, especially during the morning hours!

Friday into the weekend will bring a slow warming trend, but highs will still be in the 70s. This means it should be nice for trick-or-treating Friday night. Hello fall!