Strong cold front arrives tonight

25 EVENING WEATHER — The warm December weather that we have experienced over the past week is about to come to an abrupt end tonight. A cold front will surge through Central Texas this evening and should clear the area by midnight. In its wake, north winds will gust up to 40mph with temperatures falling into the 30s and 40s by morning. Wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s, so you will need a coat for sure! It will be partly to mostly cloudy through the day Monday, so temperature will only recover into the 40s with wind chills in the 30s during the afternoon hours. A decent freeze is possible Monday night with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Tuesday, temperatures should be back in the low to mid 50s during the afternoon hours. We will continue to warm from there as we move into 2026. Highs Wednesday will be back in the mid to upper 60s, but the 70s return for January one and two in the new year!

