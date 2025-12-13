Strong cold front arrives Saturday night making for chilly Sunday

CENTRAL TEXAS — A strong cold front is set to arrive overnight dropping temperatures into the 30s by morning. Highs will struggle to reach the upper 40s Sunday afternoon.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Strong cold front arrives tonight.

Highs in the 40s Sunday.

Staying cool to start the new week.

Small rain chances Tuesday.

Warm pattern settles in.

Happy Saturday! While it's been a fairly warm one across Central Texas, some big changes are on the way. A strong cold front will sweep through the area later tonight dropping temperatures to the 30s by morning. Clouds will be around to start the day but clear into the afternoon. Even with the sunshine, we will struggle to climb into the mid 40s. The coldest air will settle in as skies clear and winds relax overnight setting up for a widespread freeze. Lows will bottom out in the upper 20s, so you will need to bring in the pets and the plants.

South winds will build during the day Monday as clouds increase with highs in the 50s. A few showers may develop into Tuesday with highs in the 60s. After that system moves out, we will see a warm pattern settle in with highs rolling into the mid to upper 70s and maybe even some 80s next week.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

