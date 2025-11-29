CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will be in the 70s ahead of the front with a few showers and storms possible, especially east of I-35. Behind the front, highs will struggle to climb into the mid 40s Sunday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs climb into the 70s Saturday afternoon.

Strong cold front arrives Saturday evening bringing small storm chance.

Highs in the 40s to start the new week.

Happy Saturday! It may be warm today as highs have climbed into the 70s, but get ready for a strong cold front to arrive this evening. We'll see temperatures quickly fall into the 50s behind it, with a few storms possible ahead of it, and some showers likely behind it. Rain chances will taper off overnight as drier air works in.

Sunday morning will be cold with lows in the 30s, and feel-like numbers near, if not below, freezing. We'll struggle to climb into the mid 40s in the afternoon with stubborn cloud cover. A few sprinkles can't be ruled out across the Brazos Valley.

Monday, a low will develop along the coast that will introduce more moisture into the atmosphere. This should be enough for some light rain to develop, with a few moderate showers possible over the Brazos Valley. Once again, highs will struggle to climb into the upper 40s. A light freeze will be possible overnight into Tuesday morning as skies attempt to clear.

Next week brings uncertainty. Another front looks to come in Thursday bringing more rain chances, but this one doesn't look as stout. It appears warmer air will work in for next weekend before another front has a chance to drop us into the 50s.

Have a great Saturday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather