Storms return and cool us down next week

CENTRAL TEXAS — We close out this work week with the beginning of a decline in temperatures. After experiencing our first 100 degree high in Waco on Wednesday, and coming mighty close to a repeat on Thursday, the cool down will be welcome.

Beginning Friday, we move closer to the average temperature of 96 degrees. I have a high temperature of 97 in the forecast for today. Most of Central Texas will remain dry.

The sea breeze kicks up and will give the Brazos Valley an early start on rain cooled air this afternoon. Some southern counties may get the remnants of an isolated storm, but they will likely dissipate and dry out as they move toward Central Texas.

Saturday and Sunday bring spotty rain chances with high temperatures falling to about the near the average 96 degree mark. However, afternoon dew points will rise to the 70s which will balance out the heat index, making it feel hotter and humid.

A weak cold front makes its way into Central Texas on Monday, bringing with it higher storm chances for the first of the week. We could see temperatures fall to the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday, making for a wet but refreshing start to the work week.

A light amount of Saharan dust has arrived but a thicker plume will make its way into Central Texas on Tuesday. It should hang out for a couple days then begin to move north Thursday.

Saharan dust typically creates a hazy outlook, but since its coinciding with the arrival of rain, a couple things can happen. It can lessen the rain potential, simply because the extra dust dries the atmosphere. It also will not produce its usual haze because the rain will literally crush the dust particles and bring them down to the ground. This is good news for people with very sensitive respiratory issues.

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