Storms possible Saturday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Saturday! A few storms produced West of I-35 this morning and we could see a few more possible later this afternoon and evening. Right now we will go with highs in the low 90s Saturday and the mid to upper 90s Sunday as the atmosphere dries out a bit.

Next week our summer ridge will take hold. Highs will be in the upper 90s to near 100° Monday through Friday. Our next chance for a few isolated showers and storms will come next weekend.

Have a great weekend!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather