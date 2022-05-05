Storms Move East Tonight

25 WEATHER — It has been a stormy day for many of us here in Central Texas. Many folks saw some decent rains, but some folks out west didn't see much at all...again. Storms will move east tonight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. The sunshine is back Friday with highs climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

It will only get hotter from there! Mother's Day Weekend should bring a lot of 90s, and we may even see a couple of 100s out west. The wind will pick up out of the south in the 10-20mph range Saturday and 15-25mph Sunday. Find a pool or a lake and give mom a nice cold beverage!

Next week looks more like summer than late spring. Highs will likely make it into the 90s each day. There could be an isolated storm or two Monday, but better chances will be north and west of Central Texas.