Storms look to push in from the north for some in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Radar is alive around Texas tonight. We've been monitoring two areas closely. One is the sea breeze which has pushed spotty showers through the Brazos Valley and along I-45, which is fairly far north. The second is a line of thunderstorms that moved through Wichita Falls and Abilene in North Texas. As of 6pm Thursday, those storms are just grazing areas near Mills and Hamilton Counties. Should the storms continue to move southeastwards, locations between Golthwaite and Hillsboro around 7-8pm. If it holds together, Waco and Gatesville would get rain around 8-10pm. The issue is that we're expecting the storms to ultimately fizzle out... but how quickly that happens is unclear. Storms will likely start to fade between 8pm and midnight.

For Friday, spotty pop-up storms will occur over Central Texas in the mid of the afternoon. Any rain we get out of this will fade quickly after 7-8pm.

The weekend ahead will remain very hot, with high temperatures right at 100 degrees. A few extremely spotty showers over the Brazos Valley could happen in association with the sea breezy off the Gulf.

Next week will still be hot, upper-90s and near 100 degrees. The Heat Dome continues to meander between the southwest U.S. and southeastern U.S., effectly blocking most of Texas from getting out of the heat and into more Fall weather.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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