Storms likely stay north of Waco again as humid days roll on

ENTER DATELINE — It's been like a broken record for the central and southern plains. A fourth straight day for Tornado Watches in Oklahoma, and a fourth straight day that thunderstorm chances are incredibly low - but not zero - for Waco and Central Texas.

Most of the nation's severe weather will be locations in eastern Kansas today. And the latest Tornado Watch was issued for the Wichita Falls area until 11pm Sunday night. This region is smaller than Saturday's watch and doesn't include Dallas or Forth Worth this time. Goes to say a lot that Central Texas' storm chances are probably even lower today than the past few and we didn't see any storms the past few days to begin with. Still, the dry line is near Wichita Falls and Abilene and may interact with regions west of I-35, but the expectation for storms is very low. Any storms that do form would be a high hail risk.

Monday weather is still hot and humid. The low-end thunderstorm chances still exist, but at least the worst case scenario solutions have diminished. Should a storm pop up, there shouldn't be anything more than small hail and sub-severe winds. Severe weather threats are now out of the question for Central Texas and the Brazos Valley.

A pair of cold fronts this week will shake things up significantly. The first passing by Wednesday evening or Thursday should deliver some scattered thunderstorms, unsure if this will be a severe risk at this point. This drops temperatures into the 70s on Thursday. And then a second cold front Thursday into Friday will bring widespread rain and drop temperatures another notch, likely into the 60s Friday and Saturday. That'll be much-much cooler heading into early May.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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