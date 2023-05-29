Storms chances today across Central Texas

25 WEATHER — Today will be another warm day with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. We will also see chances of some storms across the area. Everyone won't see rain but the potential to see rain is there. We are not looking at severe weather but the main threats will be lightning and heavy rain if these storms do develop.

If you have any outdoor plans today just be a bit cautious and maybe have a contingency plan set just in case storms push through your area. We will continue to track them throughout the day.

Slight chances of storms will continue on Tuesday but the weather pattern should come down by the middle of the week with a bit more sunshine across Central Texas.

Rain chances increase again Friday and throughout the weekend but that is still a couple days out so things may change.

Make sure to remain weather ready!

Enjoy the holiday!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather