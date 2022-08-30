Storms and showers for your Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Tuesday!

Scattered showers and storms throughout Central Texas today. We could see some areas getting pretty heavy downpours with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Heading into Wednesday and Thursday, rain chances will still be in place but storms and showers will be a little bit more isolated. We will stay hot and humid throughout the rest of the week with rain chances possible heading into Labor Day weekend.

We will keep an eye on these systems throughout the week. Have a great day!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather